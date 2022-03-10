Daily passenger quota for land VTL between Malaysia and Singapore to increase

SINGAPORE: The daily passenger quota under the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) by land between Singapore and Malaysia will be increased, Malaysia’s Ministry of Transport announced on Thursday (Mar 10).

The daily quota will rise from 2,160 to 3,420 from Mar 14. The sale of bus tickets for the additional seats will start on Friday for travel from Mar 14.

“This would allow even more fully vaccinated people to travel across the Causeway without being subject to quarantine and other related requirements,” said Malaysia’s transport ministry.

Malaysia’s designated bus operator will continue to operate the VTL by land to Singapore from the Larkin Terminal in Johor Bahru, it added.

Earlier this week, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the country will fully reopen its borders on Apr 1 as it begins to transition to the COVID-19 endemic phase.

Travellers who are fully vaccinated will not need to undergo quarantine. They will only need to do a COVID-19 reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test two days before departure and a professional COVID-19 rapid test kit-antigen (RTK-Ag) test within 24 hours after arrival in Malaysia.

Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Tuesday that it is working with its Malaysian counterparts to expand the land VTL to allow vaccinated travellers to cross the border via other transport routes.

In an effort to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, Singapore froze all new VTL ticket sales between Dec 23 and Jan 20, and reduced the quotas after Jan 20. The quota for VTL (Land) was fully restored on Feb 22.