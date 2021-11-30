Reunited at last: Mother brings baby to Malaysia to meet grandparents for the first time as VTL opens

The months that followed were especially tough, said Ms Cheah, who was living alone in Singapore at the time.

“After I got back to Singapore, I was under quarantine because one of the passengers was a confirmed COVID-19 case and I was a close contact,” she said.

“My flights were being cancelled (at first for one or two months) and then gradually, the whole year,” she said. “So it was just a sad period for me.”

Each time Malaysia extended its MCO, the family had to grapple with disappointment as plans for a reunion were dashed.

Despite this, she and her parents remained hopeful that they would soon see each other again.

When news of the Singapore and Malaysia VTL broke earlier this month, Ms Cheah pounced on the opportunity to go home.

“I had been wanting to go back for a very long time and so, when Scoot launched its first VTL flight, without hesitation, we bought the tickets straight away,” she said.

However, just five days before she and her daughter were due to fly to Malaysia, Ms Cheah contemplated scrapping their travel plans.

“The (COVID-19 travel) guidelines were not very clear, so I wasn’t exactly sure if my baby would have to take a (polymerase chain reaction) test,” she said, adding that she had been told by KLIA that all passengers including babies would have to undergo the test upon arrival.

“I didn’t want to put my baby through it because she is so small and young, so we actually almost wanted to give up the flight,” she said.

Speaking to CNA, Ms Cheah’s husband Luke Loh said he was also concerned about his wife and baby taking the trip, as he could not accompany them due to work commitments.

“When I saw the requirements (that babies will also need to take PCR tests), it was a bit tough and sad knowing that my baby would have to go through this. And my wife would be alone travelling too, so she has to carry all the luggage,” said Mr Loh.

“But because my wife hasn’t been back in nearly two years and my parents-in-law haven’t met (the baby), I told my wife to just go ahead with it and not to give up,” he said.

“I knew it was going to be tough but luckily, it’s only a one-hour flight back and anyway, my wife is strong.”

In the end, they decided to go ahead with their plans.

“I really missed home and wanted to introduce my baby to my parents and relatives as well,” said Ms Cheah.

“My mother also said since we have gone so far, why not just go ahead with it and we'll see what happens next.”

At the departure gates at Changi Airport on Monday, Mr Loh bent down to kiss his daughter goodbye before wrapping his arms around his wife to give her a hug.

As the couple exchanged words, Mr Loh could be heard saying: “I’ll miss you guys, I wish I could go back with you.”