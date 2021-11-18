6 airlines to provide daily VTL flights between Singapore, Malaysia: CAAS

SINGAPORE: Six airlines have been designated to provide vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flights between Singapore and Malaysia, with one daily service each, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Thursday (Nov 18).

The airlines are AirAsia, Jetstar Asia, Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, Scoot and Singapore Airlines.

The VTL between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport, which will launch on Nov 29, was announced earlier in the month.

Applications for the Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) for travellers from Malaysia will open on Nov 22 at 10am.

"Singapore and Malaysia enjoy strong economic links and warm people-to-people ties," said CAAS in the media release.

"The joint VTL is an important step in reopening the borders between two close neighbours, facilitate business and allow many families to reunite."

Before the pandemic, Malaysia was amongst the top three markets for annual passenger arrivals at Changi Airport, said CAAS.

The Singapore-Kuala Lumpur link was also the busiest international air route in the world, with about 40 flights daily and an average of 7,000 arrivals per day at Changi Airport, said CAAS.

Under the quarantine-free travel scheme, fully vaccinated travellers from VTL countries may enter Singapore without quarantine and just need to undergo COVID-19 testing.

Children aged 12 years and below who are not vaccinated will be allowed to travel under the VTL into Singapore if they are accompanied by a VTL traveller who meets all VTL requirements.

The conditions for entry into Singapore under the VTL for Malaysia are the same as

those for existing VTLs.