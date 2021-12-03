Singapore tightens rules for VTL travellers, requiring them to take COVID-19 tests for 7 days on arrival

SINGAPORE: All travellers entering Singapore on vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) will soon have to take COVID-19 tests daily for seven days on arrival as the country tightens measures against the Omicron variant.

This means there will be additional swabs on top of the current requirement for a pre-departure test, an on-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, as well as supervised antigen rapid tests (ARTs) on day 3 and day 7 of their visit.

The new testing requirement will take effect on Dec 6, 11.59pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Friday (Dec 3).

It will remain in place for four weeks "in the first instance" until 11.59pm on Jan 2, 2022, the ministry added.

The additional tests - on days 2, 4, 5 and 6 - are self-administered and will be done using ARTs. Travellers must submit their results online using a link that will be sent to them via their declared contact details.

On days 3 and 7, the ARTs will be done in a supervised setting at a Combined Test Centre or Quick Test Centre.

"Day 3 is the median incubation period, and day 7 is the day of exit from this testing protocol," said MOH.

"During this seven-day period, other than on days when they go out for their supervised tests, these travellers must test negative on their self-administered ART before going out for activities on that day."

This new testing regime will also apply to travellers arriving from Malaysia using the land VTL from 11.59pm next Monday. These travellers already have to take a pre-departure test and on-arrival ART.