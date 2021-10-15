High number of UK travellers on VTL reflects 'strong people-to-people connections': British High Commission

From Oct 19, these vaccinated travellers, and those from Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Canada and the US can come to Singapore without quarantine.

Applications for travel from these eight countries opened on Tuesday and a total of 2,409 vaccinated travel passes were issued by the end of the day for travel to Singapore between Oct 19 and Nov 17.

Short-Term Visitors Long-Term Pass Holders Total Canada 8 21 29 Denmark 30 50 80 France 58 479 537 Italy 31 105 136 The Netherlands 22 133 155 Spain 9 47 56 UK 430 546 976 USA 136 304 440 Total 724 1,685 2,409

VTLs with Germany and Brunei were established last month while another VTL with South Korea is due to start in November.

The vaccinated travel lane with the United Kingdom will let families which have been split by COVID-19 restrictions reunite without fear of being stranded in either country, said the British Association.

Honorary secretary of the British Association Edith Blyth told CNA that many Britons in Singapore went home in 2020 and could not get back into Singapore when the COVID-19 situation worsened.

British working in Singapore have been prepared to give up their jobs here in order to reunite with families, particularly elderly parents and their young adult children who are starting university or their careers, she said.

“It became harder to obtain permission to enter Singapore and consequently some families have been split for one or two years,” said Ms Blythe.

“We are grateful to the Singapore authorities for setting up these lanes so families can be reunited both here and in the UK without fear of being stranded in either country. That is not to say that a new situation may develop, but as we approach the Christmas season, it is important to meet in person rather than Zoom, Skype or WhatsApp.”