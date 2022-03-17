Anyone eligible for COVID-19 vaccination can walk in to centres for jabs without appointment

SINGAPORE: From Thursday (Mar 17), anyone who is eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, regardless of age, will be able to walk in to a vaccination centre to get a jab without a prior appointment.

They can walk in every day of the week before 7pm for their primary vaccination series or booster shots.

Children aged five to 11 can walk in with their parents or guardians to any paediatric vaccination centre, while those aged 12 to 17 can walk in to any centre offering the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine.

People aged 18 and above may walk in to any centre offering mRNA vaccines, said the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) in a press release late Wednesday night.

UPDATE ON PAEDIATRIC VACCINATION

As of Mar 13, about 250,000 children aged five to 11 have signed up to be vaccinated, the authorities said.

A total of 444,000 doses have been administered, with 248,000 children receiving at least their first dose, while 196,000 have received their second dose.

About 83 per cent of primary school students have received at least their first dose, while 69 per cent have received both doses.

More than 29,000 children born in 2016 and 2017 have also registered on MOH’s National Appointment System. A total of 28,000 have received at least their first dose, while 17,000 have received their second dose.

All children aged five to 11 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the vaccination centre. They should bring along student identification or any other forms of identification for verification. They should also have the signed parental consent form.

"Children who have an official record of their COVID-19 infection would be considered fully vaccinated after receiving a single dose of the vaccine post-infection," said the authorities.

"Children who had recovered from COVID-19 and have yet to complete their primary vaccination series are recommended to receive a single dose of the vaccine at least three months after the date of their infection to complete their vaccination.

"Children who tested positive on a self-administered antigen rapid test (ART), or via ARTs not done at an approved test provider, would not have an official record of his/her infection.

"These children would need to receive two doses of the vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated. It is safe for them to do so."