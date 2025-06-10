Indian coast guard continues to battle blaze on Singapore-registered container ship

NEW DELHI: India's coastguard said on Tuesday (Jun 10) it was battling to stop a fierce blaze that has engulfed a Singapore-flagged container ship listing off its southern coast since the fire broke out a day earlier.
The 268m-long container vessel MV Wan Hai 503 was carrying 22 crew members when it caught fire some 78 nautical miles off India's Beypore port on Monday.
The Indian Coast Guard and Navy rescued 18 crew members on Monday, with four members still missing. Two of the missing personnel are from Taiwan, one from Myanmar and one from Indonesia.
The Indian Coast Guard said on Tuesday that "fires and explosions persist" on the vessel, which was tilting at around "10 to 15 degrees".
They issued photographs that showed flames leaping from the stacked containers, with the ship surrounded by thick plumes of billowing black smoke.
Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said that the 18 rescued crew members had arrived safely at New Mangalore Port.
Six injured crew members were transferred to a shore medical facility and three have since been discharged.
"Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing to locate the four missing crew," MPA said on Tuesday, adding that aerial surveillance was being conducted in support of the efforts.
Two more firefighting vessels deployed by the Indian authorities and the vessel owner are scheduled to arrive onsite Tuesday evening to support the ongoing operations.
MPA had been working with the vessel’s classification society and the Indian authorities to provide technical information to support efforts to stabilise the situation and manage the fire.
"MPA is monitoring the situation in close coordination with the Indian authorities, including supporting the assessment of the vessel’s structural integrity and the potential for environmental impact," it said.
Initial images on Monday showed heavy containers that had been seemingly hurled up by a powerful explosion on board, with the coastguard saying that some containers were in the water.
Coastguard vessels alongside the blackened and burning ship poured jets of water onto the flames, video footage showed.
The container vessel is managed by Wan Hai Lines (Singapore). It is the second to run into trouble off India's southern coast within weeks.
A Liberian-flagged container ship with hazardous cargo sank off the coast of Kerala on May 24. The Indian navy rescued all 24 crew members.