Indian coast guard continues to battle blaze on Singapore-registered container ship

NEW DELHI: India's coastguard said on Tuesday (Jun 10) it was battling to stop a fierce blaze that has engulfed a Singapore-flagged container ship listing off its southern coast since the fire broke out a day earlier.

The 268m-long container vessel MV Wan Hai 503 was carrying 22 crew members when it caught fire some 78 nautical miles off India's Beypore port on Monday.

The Indian Coast Guard and Navy rescued 18 crew members on Monday, with four members still missing. Two of the missing personnel are from Taiwan, one from Myanmar and one from Indonesia.

The Indian Coast Guard said on Tuesday that "fires and explosions persist" on the vessel, which was tilting at around "10 to 15 degrees".

They issued photographs that showed flames leaping from the stacked containers, with the ship surrounded by thick plumes of billowing black smoke.