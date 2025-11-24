'No signs at all': Foot reflexology chain Wan Yang shuts suddenly, leaving over S$29,000 in unused packages
Customers who visited Wan Yang outlets in the past two weeks said nothing seemed amiss, with staff even encouraging them to renew their packages.
SINGAPORE: A massage and foot reflexology chain in Singapore closed all of its outlets suddenly, with customers reporting losses of more than S$29,000 (US$22,227) in unused prepaid packages.
Long-time customers told CNA that nothing seemed amiss when they visited Wan Yang Health Products and Foot Reflexology for their appointments in the past two weeks, with staff even encouraging them to renew their packages.
Ms Mun Wai Ping, 50, had just one session left on the foot reflexology package she signed with her go-to outlet at Thomson Plaza. When she used her penultimate session on Nov 14, the staff had encouraged her to sign a new package with them.
She also had about five sessions left on a back massage package with the company. Each package cost her over S$400 for 13 sessions, she said, adding that she typically buys a new package only after finishing the previous one.
“Luckily I didn’t sign it, if not I don’t think I would see that money ever again,” said Ms Mun, who had been a regular customer for more than 10 years.
When CNA visited the outlets at AMK Hub and HarbourFront Centre on Monday (Nov 24), a sign at the units said the company had ceased operations with immediate effect and would commence formal liquidation proceedings.
“For any outstanding matters, please contact the liquidators who will be appointed in due course,” the sign read.
The two outlets, which occupy multiple units in both malls, were dark with no one inside. The outlet at Thomson Plaza was also boarded up by mall management.
CNA has reached out to the company for more information on the reason for its closure, the number of employees affected and what customers with unused packages can do.
According to documents from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA), the company is registered to one director.
Daniel, who asked to be identified by his first name, last got his weekly back and foot massage at the Thomson Plaza outlet on Nov 15, and had booked another appointment on Nov 22.
When he turned up for his appointment two days ago, he was surprised to find the outlet boarded up with no signs about what had happened to the company.
“There were no signs at all. The staff were just as friendly to accommodate my request for the appointment, the masseuse was just as friendly, the shop was as is. There were no signs of trying to vacate the premises early, nothing of that sort,” said Daniel, a customer for more than 10 years.
He last bought a S$2,000 package with the company in April and had about S$1,500 worth of sessions still unused, he told CNA.
“There are a lot of such centres that come and go, but Wan Yang is one of the more established ones. And obviously, it’s on the back of its reputation that customers will sign up for their packages,” he added.
CASE "DEEPLY CONCERNED"
As of Sunday, the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) has received 15 complaints about Wan Yang's sudden closure. Customers reported losses of more than S$29,000 in unutilised prepaid packages, said CASE president Melvin Yong.
The association has reached out to Wan Yang to clarify how the company will refund customers the unused amounts from their prepaid packages and ask about other remedies, he added.
CASE is “deeply concerned” about prepayment losses in the beauty and wellness sector due to sudden business closures, said Mr Yong.
In the first half of 2025, consumers reported total prepayment losses of S$108,000 in this sector, a 464 per cent increase from S$19,000 in the same period the year before, he noted.
“To address the perennial issue of prepayment losses, CASE has called on the government to introduce a mandatory five-day cooling-off period for the purchase of prepaid packages in the beauty and wellness sector.”
Ms Mun told CNA she realised in hindsight that there were signs that the company was not doing well. When she called to book an appointment, she was sometimes told there were no available slots - yet when she walked past, the outlet appeared empty.
“I think it’s not that there’s no seats or no place for people to get a massage, I think there was not enough staff.”
As a long-time customer, she recognised some of the masseuses who had worked at the Thomson Plaza outlet for a while, and said she would often see them hanging outside the shop, either on their phones or having lunch.
In the past few months, she realised the familiar faces were no longer around. About two months ago, she asked a new masseuse what happened to them and was told that they had left the company.
Daniel said he wished the company had the courtesy to inform customers in advance that it was winding down, and wondered if the staff had also learnt about the closure suddenly.
“My heart goes out to them. I do hope it’s not another Twelve Cupcakes situation where the staff were left high and dry.”
Secretary-general of the Singapore Manual & Mercantile Workers’ Union Andy Lim noted that there are workers with Wan Yang Health Product and Foot Reflexology Centre who are members of the union, although the company itself is not unionised.
“In the event of business closures affecting individual union members in non-unionised companies, NTUC’s affiliated unions or associations will extend assistance to these individual members,” he added.
CNA has reached out to the Manpower Ministry for comment on staff affected by Wan Yang's abrupt closure.