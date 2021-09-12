Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to make working visit to Singapore
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to make working visit to Singapore

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to make working visit to Singapore

Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan meets with China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Fujian on Mar 31, 2021. (Photo: Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

12 Sep 2021 05:02PM (Updated: 12 Sep 2021 05:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will arrive in Singapore on Monday (Sep 13) for a two-day working visit. 

He will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MFA) said on Sunday. 

Mr Wang will also meet with Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, MFA added. 

In March, Mr Balakrishnan visited the Chinese province of Fujian where he met Mr Wang. Travel links, the mutual recognition of health certificates and the situation in Myanmar were some of the issues the two ministers discussed then.

Related:

Singapore is Mr Wang’s third stop on a Southeast Asian tour, after Vietnam and Cambodia. 

He is due to visit South Korea, his final stop, after departing Singapore on Tuesday.

Source: CNA/vc

Related Topics

China Wang Yi

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us