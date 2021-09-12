Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to make working visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will arrive in Singapore on Monday (Sep 13) for a two-day working visit.

He will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MFA) said on Sunday.

Mr Wang will also meet with Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, MFA added.

In March, Mr Balakrishnan visited the Chinese province of Fujian where he met Mr Wang. Travel links, the mutual recognition of health certificates and the situation in Myanmar were some of the issues the two ministers discussed then.