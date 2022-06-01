Warm, humid weather to continue; more wet days expected in first half of June: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The warm and humid weather is expected to continue into the first half of June, said the Meteorological Service Singapore in its fortnightly outlook on Wednesday (Jun 1).

More showers are also forecast in the first two weeks of June compared to the second half of last month.

The daily maximum temperatures are expected to mostly range between 25 and 34 degrees Celsius, reaching a high of around 35 degrees Celsius on some days with little or no rain.

Warm and humid conditions can also be expected on some nights in June when the prevailing winds from the southeast or south blow warm and humid air from the sea, said the Met Service.

Minimum temperatures of up to 28 degrees Celsius can be expected on those nights, particularly over the southern and eastern coastal areas of the island, it added.

Singapore recorded its hottest May day earlier last month, with the mercury hitting 36.7 degrees Celsius at Admiralty on May 13. This surpassed previous highs of 36.5 degrees Celsius on May 16, 2010 and May 3, 2016.