Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Warm weather and thundery showers expected for first half of April: Met Service
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Warm weather and thundery showers expected for first half of April: Met Service

Warm weather and thundery showers expected for first half of April: Met Service

A woman shielding herself from the sun with an umbrella. (File Photo: CNA/Calvin Oh)

Yasmin Begum
Yasmin Begum
01 Apr 2022 07:30PM (Updated: 01 Apr 2022 07:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Warm weather and thundery showers are expected to continue into the first half of April, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Friday (Apr 1).

Short thundery showers are expected in the afternoon and evening on most days. On some days, the showers may be "intense", said the Met Service. 

Widespread thundery showers with gusty winds can also be expected over Singapore in the morning, it said, adding that rainfall for the month should be "near average over most parts of Singapore".

The daily temperature for the next two weeks is forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius on most days. It may reach a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius or higher on days with fewer clouds in the sky, the Met Service added.

"During the inter-monsoon period, the prevailing winds are typically light and variable in direction. Warm weather with moderate to heavy thundery showers commonly occur in the afternoon," it said.

"Climatologically, April is one of the warmest months of the year, with a high incidence of lightning activity."

MARCH REVIEW

In March, thundery showers fell over the country mainly in the afternoons and evenings. The heaviest rainfall was over the southern and western parts of Singapore.

A daily total rainfall of 134.2mm was recorded at Jurong West on Mar 7 – the highest recorded last month, said the Met Service. It was ranked the second wettest day recorded in March in the past 10 years. 

“March 2022 was a warm month. Strong solar heating of land areas coupled with light wind conditions resulted in warm temperatures on most days,” the Met Service said.

There were seven days in March when temperatures reached 35 degrees Celsius or higher. 

On Mar 19, the highest daily maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Ang Mo Kio.

The daily minimum temperature dipped to a low of 21.8 degrees Celsius at Pulau Ubin on Mar 21 and at Admiralty on Mar 31.

Source: CNA/yb(mi)

Related Topics

weather Meteorological Service Singapore environment

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us