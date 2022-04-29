Warm and wet weather to continue in first half of May, thundery showers expected on most days

SINGAPORE: Warm and wet weather is expected to continue into the first half of May, with thundery showers forecast on most days in the fortnight, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Friday (Apr 29).

Short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers with frequent lightning are expected over parts of Singapore between the afternoon and evening on some days, said the Met Service.

On several days in the early part of the fortnight, there could be widespread thundery showers with gusty winds during the pre-dawn hours and morning.

This is due to the presence of low-pressure systems over the South China Sea which may bring a shift in the low-level winds to blow from the southwest or west, said the Met Service.

"This could induce the development of Sumatra squalls in the Strait of Malacca," it added.

"Overall, the rainfall for May 2022 is expected to be near-normal over most parts of Singapore."

WARM WEATHER TO PERSIST

The warm weather experienced in the last fortnight of April is likely to continue in the first half of May.

The daily temperature is expected to range between 24 and 34 degrees Celsius on most days and could reach 35 degrees Celsius on a few days.

On some rainy days, the daily minimum temperature may drop to a low of about 23 degrees Celsius, said the Met Service.

In its review for April, the Met Service noted that the daily maximum temperature was above 34 degrees Celsius on 13 days.

On seven of these days, the daily maximum temperature was at least 35 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius recorded at Admiralty on Apr 1.

The lowest minimum temperature was 22.2 degrees Celsius recorded at Sembawang on Apr 9.

About half of the island recorded above-normal rainfall in April.

The rainfall recorded at Sentosa was 78 per cent above average and that at Jurong West was 57 per cent below average.