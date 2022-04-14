Warm, wet weather expected for the rest of April with highs of 34°C

SINGAPORE: There will be more warm and wet weather in the second half of April, with daily maximum temperatures of around 34 degrees Celsius expected on most days.

On one or two rainy days, the daily minimum temperature may also drop to a low of around 23 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Thursday (Apr 14).

Widespread thundery showers and gusty winds are expected during the pre-dawn hours and morning on a few days. On some days, short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers with frequent lightning are expected, it added.

On a few of these days, the Met Service said the thundery showers may be intense, and could extend into the early evening. Rainfall for the month should be "below average over most parts of Singapore".

"The prevailing inter-monsoon conditions over Singapore and the surrounding region are expected to persist through May 2022," it said.

"In the coming fortnight, the prevailing winds are forecast to be generally light and variable and occasionally blow from the southwest or west."

TEMPERATURES REACHED HIGH OF 36°C IN FIRST HALF OF APRIL

In its review of the first half of April, the Met Service noted that there were thundery showers - mainly localised and of short duration - over parts of the island largely in the late morning and afternoon.

The daily total rainfall of 70.2mm recorded at Punggol on Apr 6 was the highest recorded in the first half of the month.

Despite the rain, there were five days when the daily maximum temperature reached 34 degrees Celsius or more.

In particular, the daily maximum temperatures soared to 36.8 degrees Celsius at Admiralty and 35.4 degrees Celsius at Ang Mo Kio under clear sky conditions.

The lowest minimum temperature was 22.2 degrees Celsius recorded at Admiralty on Apr 9.

Many parts of Singapore recorded below-average rainfall in the first two weeks of April. It was 87 per cent below average at Jurong West and 22 per cent above average in Punggol.