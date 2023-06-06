Warning letter to religious teacher was over inflammatory language, not LGBT stance: Islamic regulatory bodies

SINGAPORE: A warning letter was issued to a religious teacher who used inappropriate and inflammatory language to incite hatred and disrespect towards members of the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) community, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) and the Asatizah Recognition Board (ARB).

The joint media statement by the authorities on Tuesday (Jun 6) comes after a social media post by the religious teacher on Apr 30 that said “asatizahs who opposed to the LGBT are given warning letters". The post has been removed.

In their statement, MUIS and ARB refuted the claims, adding that the board has never issued any warning letter to a religious teacher, or asatizah, who holds the view that Islam does not condone homosexuality or that same-sex marriage is a sin in Islam.

MUIS' religious guidance on LGBTQ developments in Singapore was issued on Aug 22, 2022.

It "explicitly states that marriage in Islam can only take place between a man and woman, and Islam forbids any other forms of sexual relationships and unions".

All religious teachers are free to reiterate this position, said MUIS and the ARB.

They must abide by the Asatizah Recognition Scheme's (ARS) code of ethics. The ARB, which was formed by MUIS in 2004 and accredits asatizah in Singapore, regulates the ARS.

This code includes provisions that an Islamic teacher must not do anything that is likely to cause public disorder or advocate any idea that is likely to encourage extremism or violence, whether directly or indirectly.

Religious teachers must "exercise care to avoid actions which might cause disharmony or ill feelings towards others for their beliefs or orientations", said the statement.

WARNING OVER INAPPROPRIATE, INFLAMMATORY LANGUAGE

In various Facebook posts from December 2021 to February 2022, the Ustaz "used inappropriate and inflammatory language that could incite hatred and disrespect towards members of the LGBTQ community in Singapore".

After determining that his posts had contravened the ARS code of ethics, the ARB issued him a warning letter on May 13, 2022.

"The ARB warned him, among other things, that he should not utilise controversial preaching methods that may lead to hatred and disrespect towards certain (minority) groups in Singapore," said the joint statement.

"The ARB advised him that he should address socio-religious issues, including LGBT issues, with wisdom, kindness, compassion and mercy."

The ARB met with the Ustaz to clarify his latest allegations, which the authorities said were "clearly misleading". The board also reminded him of their earlier advice.

Both the board and MUIS added that religious teachers must comply with the ARS code of ethics and must "treat others, despite their differences, with love, care, respect and compassion".