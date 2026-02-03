Closure of heritage eatery Warong Nasi Pariaman not due to high rent: MND

Dr Syed Harun said the government will continue to support heritage businesses, adding that agencies are in touch with the eatery to discuss how the business can continue if the owners wish to do so.

He added that the inter-agency task force to help support heritage businesses, traditional activities and cultural life has introduced new measures, including marketing and business consultancy support under the SG Heritage Business Scheme by the National Heritage Board (NHB).

These also include enhanced place management support to better showcase heritage trades and activities in each historic district.

Today, 42 businesses have been designated under the scheme, including 21 in Kampong Glam and Chinatown, he said.

RENTAL INCREASES

Responding to questions by Member of Parliament (MP) Denise Phua (PAP-Jalan Besar GRC) on rental hikes, Dr Syed Harun said a majority of leases in Kampong Glam saw moderate rent increases, below nominal GDP growth and comparable to those of conventional retail spaces in the central area.

“We understand that some of the data cited in some media reports may be based on anecdotal or incomplete data, and these may not be representative of the overall rental situation in Kampong Glam," he continued.

"We note that the rental might not be homogeneous across the entire district … the Kampong Glam district is actually quite big."

He also said that a "small proportion" of leases signed between 2023 and 2025 saw high rental increases of 25 per cent or higher. These included leases in streets with high footfall, such as Bali Lane and Haji Lane in Kampong Glam.

"Some of these leases were previously contracted at below market rates, and therefore, subsequent to that, they may have experienced a larger increase from their low base when the rates normalised towards the prevailing market rate," he added.

"Notwithstanding the rental increases, their rental rates remained around 20 per cent to 60 per cent below that of conventional retail spaces in the central area as a whole."

Dr Syed Harun noted that there is a "wide variety" of stakeholders interested in preserving Singapore’s heritage and culture.

"We do recognise that it takes a whole-of-government approach, spanning a few different ministries, to be able to look at the heritage space."

MP Fadli Fawzi (WP-Aljunied GRC) asked if the government has any plans to extend the additional buyer's stamp duty and seller's stamp duty to commercial properties in heritage districts, considering their limited supply and heritage value.

Dr Syed Harun said that the ministry has no such plans.