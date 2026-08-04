Warrant of arrest issued for Lim Tean after he fails to surrender to begin jail term

SINGAPORE: An arrest warrant has been issued for lawyer Lim Tean after he failed to report for the start of his jail term.

The 61-year-old Singaporean was supposed to surrender on Monday (Aug 3) to serve a jail term of three months and one week for practising law without a valid certificate.

Mr Revi Shanker, Lim's lawyer, confirmed with CNA on Tuesday that Lim was supposed to surrender in the State Courts by noon the day before (Aug 3), but he did not show up.

Mr Shanker said he tried contacting Lim but he was uncontactable. He also said Lim's bailor was unable to contact Lim.

A warrant of arrest was therefore issued on Monday, said Mr Shanker.

He added that this was "very unlike him" and said he did not know whether Lim was in hospital.

Lim, who is also an opposition politician, had told a court in January that he had a condition known as status migrainosus, which afflicted him with severe daily migraines, and had been warded twice in hospital.

According to court records, Lim was due to attend a pre-trial conference on Aug 4 for outstanding charges against him.

However, this has been changed to a warrant to arrest review fixed for Aug 17.