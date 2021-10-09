Watch: PM Lee to address Singapore at noon on COVID-19 situation, path to new normal

In a Facebook post on Friday, Mr Lee said he will be “addressing Singaporeans on the COVID-19 situation and the path to a new normal”.

"Please carry on as per normal — there is no need to rush out to stock up on items or dine out!" he wrote.

Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, Mr Lee has addressed the nation on several occasions, giving updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.

Mr Lee gave five televised addresses on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore in 2020. He also addressed the nation in May this year, when he outlined the country’s strategies to reach “a new normal”.

The Prime Minister’s latest address comes amid a surge of cases in Singapore in recent weeks.