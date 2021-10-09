Logo
Watch: PM Lee to address Singapore at noon on COVID-19 situation, path to new normal
Watch: PM Lee to address Singapore at noon on COVID-19 situation, path to new normal
File photo of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong giving a national address on May 31, 2021. (Photo: MCI)
09 Oct 2021 06:00AM (Updated: 09 Oct 2021 06:00AM)
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will give an update on COVID-19 situation in Singapore in a televised address to the nation on Saturday (Oct 9) at noon.

The speech will be carried live on all Mediacorp’s platforms, including CNA’s YouTube channel.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Mr Lee said he will be “addressing Singaporeans on the COVID-19 situation and the path to a new normal”.

"Please carry on as per normal — there is no need to rush out to stock up on items or dine out!" he wrote.

Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, Mr Lee has addressed the nation on several occasions, giving updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.

Mr Lee gave five televised addresses on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore in 2020. He also addressed the nation in May this year, when he outlined the country’s strategies to reach “a new normal”.

The Prime Minister’s latest address comes amid a surge of cases in Singapore in recent weeks.

Source: CNA/ek

