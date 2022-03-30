Watch: PM Lee speaks in dialogue with Council on Foreign Relations

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke at a dialogue with the Council on Foreign Relations on Wednesday (Mar 30), while he is on a working visit to the US.
He was asked about Singapore's role with regard to China, and his reading of the Ukraine crisis and its implications for Asia.
Mr Lee earlier said the war in Ukraine has implications for the Asia-Pacific region.
“There are potential flashpoints and contentious issues in our region too, which if not managed well, could escalate to open conflict. Countries with interests in the regions need to pursue all efforts to settle disagreements through peaceful means, so that we can avoid reaching the point of no return,” he said.