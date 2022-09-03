Channel created in Ulu Pandan Canal to prevent flooding after Clementi BTO landslide

SINGAPORE: The authorities have created a channel to allow water to flow through the Ulu Pandan canal after soil was displaced in a landslide at a Clementi Build-to-Order (BTO) project.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann posted a video update on Facebook on Saturday (Sep 3) morning after visiting the site, noting that this will help prevent flooding.

The channel is part of ongoing works to mitigate flood risk at the canal, said Ms Sim, who is also the area’s Member of Parliament.

In her post, she thanked the workers, engineers and officers from various agencies – Housing and Development Board (HDB), PUB and the National Parks Board – for working late into the night to create the channel.

The landslide occurred at about 2am on Friday near the construction site of Clementi NorthArc, causing damage to the Ulu Pandan park connector. A man sustained minor injuries from the incident.