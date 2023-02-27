More water coolers available in public places, but many avoid them over hygiene concerns

SINGAPORE: More water coolers are now available around Singapore, but many avoid using them over concerns about their cleanliness and upkeep, people at hawker centres and bus interchanges told CNA.

The topic of water coolers was brought up in Parliament on Feb 7 by MP Leon Perera (WP-Aljunied). He asked if the Ministry of Health would make the installation of water coolers mandatory in areas with high footfall so that drinking water is readily available.

The ministry said water dispensers have been installed at all hawker centres and are also available at parks and bus interchanges. It also encouraged owners of other premises to install such dispensers.

But at three hawker centres CNA visited this month, many patrons did not know that water dispensers were available at all hawker centres, and that they usually bought a drink along with their meals.

Among those who were aware, some said they were put off by seeing people spit or wash their hands at the dispensers.

This is despite signs such as the one next to the water dispenser at Serangoon Garden Market that said it was to be used for drinking only, and that hand washing and rinsing are not allowed.

Food delivery rider Eric Yap, 57, said he would buy a drink or take his water bottle out with him.

“People wash their faces at the water cooler,” he said in Mandarin. “It’s not hygienic. Even if I need to refill my bottle, I wouldn’t use it.”