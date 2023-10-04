Water price revision needed for PUB to cover operating costs, invest in water infrastructure: Amy Khor

SINGAPORE: Water prices need to be revised so that national water agency PUB can continue to invest in the country's water infrastructure and sustainably cover its operating costs to ensure a reliable and secure water supply, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor on Wednesday (Oct 4).

Dr Khor was replying to a question by Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, who asked if there was any leeway to delay the increase in water prices with a view to having PUB use its profits generated towards the costs instead.

Member of Parliament Poh Li San (PAP-Sembawang) and Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai (PSP) also filed questions relating to how recycling requirements on large water users affect business costs, and whether there have been changes in the cost of producing NEWater and desalinated water since 2017.

On Sep 27, PUB announced that water prices in Singapore will rise by 18 per cent over the next two years.

The increase translates to an additional 50 cents per cubic metre of water, split into two phases: a 20-cent hike on Apr 1, 2024 and a 30-cent hike on Apr 1, 2025.

After the 2025 revision, three in four households will see a less than S$10 increase in their monthly water bills. For businesses, three in four will see their water bills rise by less than S$25 a month while three in four hawkers will foot an increase of less than S$15 monthly.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has since announced a slew of new cost-of-living measures to help Singaporean households cope with rising prices.

Water prices were last increased by 30 per cent in two phases from 2017, and before that in 2000.

In accounting for the latest increase, PUB pointed to how the costs of producing and supplying water have risen "substantially" since 2017, due to external pressures.

Average electricity market tariffs have increased by about 37 per cent; construction costs have risen by 35 per cent; expenses for essential chemicals in water treatment have grown by 33 per cent; and maintenance expenses have also gone up by 18 per cent due to higher manpower costs, said PUB.