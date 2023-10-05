Firms try to reduce water usage amid challenges like commercial considerations, space constraints

SINGAPORE: Boon's Carwash uses about 500,000 litres of water each month - enough to fill one-fifth of a swimming pool.

The firm in Sin Ming Lane already uses high pressure and stronger chemicals to reduce water consumption, leading to a decrease of 10 per cent in usage.

But with water prices set to rise, it is looking to do more.

“There's a significant amount of dirt that comes out from the car when we wash it. So to recycle all this water, to get it filtered to be cleaner water, it'll require a system,” its founder Boon Junn Whye told CNA, adding that industrial spaces like where his business is located are not built for that.

“We have been talking to water recycling companies to see if they have any new system that could be fitted into our limited space, and also we talked to various friends from the same industry to see if they have anything that could help (us) recycle the water,” he added.

The firm is also exploring the use of robotic systems that could improve its workflow and at the same time, use less water.

National water agency PUB said last week that it will be increasing its water price by 50 cents per cubic metre, phased over two years to cope with rising costs of producing and supplying water.

“Water is something we are heavily dependent on, so we think that it's something that we have to seriously look into … We'll see how it really affects us in terms of the dollars when the bill comes to us,” said Mr Boon.