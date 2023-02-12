'We are tired' but 'morale remains high': SCDF team in Türkiye assisting with quake rescue operations

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers involved in quake rescue efforts in Türkiye "are tired" but "morale remains high", said the leader of the 68-member contingent on Sunday (Feb 12).

"The first team that was into ground zero was literally working round the clock, non-stop, for a good 72 hours," said Col Chew Keng Tok in a media interview on Sunday.

"And there(in) lies the rescue of the two live victims," he added.

The 20-member advance team arrived in southern Türkiye on Wednesday, and assisted local emergency services with the rescue of a Türkiye-Syria earthquake victim on Wednesday evening. The team also successfully aided in the rescue of another victim on Thursday.

Speaking from the southern Turkish city of Adana, Col Chew said morale remains high after these rescues.

With the arrival of the second team of officers from Operation Lionheart on Friday, Col Chew said that teams are now being split up to ensure adequate rest before the officers' deployments.

There are also two psychologists who are part of the contingent, said SCDF, adding that they are there to watch over the mental well-being of the team.

This is the first time that psychologist have been sent as part of a Operation Lionheart contingent, according to SCDF.

The devastating earthquake has so far killed more than 28,000 people, with the United Nations expecting the death toll to at least double.