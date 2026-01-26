'We first' society focuses on a collective instead of individuals, could include foreigners: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE: A "we first" society could include foreigners, and the idea encourages individuals to focus on the community instead of themselves, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Monday (Jan 26).

Speaking during a dialogue at the Institute of Policy Studies’ (IPS) 2026 Singapore Perspectives conference, Mr Gan was responding to a question about how speeches that evoke a “we first” society may be perceived as referring to Singaporeans, unintentionally excluding foreigners, especially when leaders call on individuals to be involved in integration efforts.

The Nanyang Polytechnic student who asked the question noted that some Singaporeans may also think that if the government calls on foreigners to integrate, this might be seen as the country’s leaders being in favour of “having foreigners over citizens”.

“What can leaders do to promote genuine integration between groups while avoiding a situation where Singaporeans feel that leaders are increasingly accommodating foreigners at the expense of Singaporeans?” he asked.

The idea of a “we first” society was mentioned by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in the 2025 National Day Rally, where he spoke about collective responsibility as a way to strengthen the bonds between Singaporeans.

On Monday, Mr Gan shared his interpretation of a “we first” society.

“I think ‘we first’ doesn’t mean ‘we first, you later’ … Actually, 'we first' means 'we before I'.

“The key is, who are we? All of us together is we. The difference is it’s not about me and myself alone, but about us, together collectively.”

For example, a business owner could think that their company’s interests should come before their own.

“We can be … Punggol comes first before Gan Kim Yong,” said the Punggol GRC Member of Parliament.

“There are different ways of looking at it, but the key message really is, rather than focusing on ourselves, focus on the collective. And the ‘we’ could include foreigners,” he added.