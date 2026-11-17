SINGAPORE: Singapore is focusing on trust and innovation in its role as a global financial hub where wealth can continue to grow and be generated, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Alvin Tan said on Tuesday (Nov 17).

For global investors, this means not just parking their wealth in the country or funds flowing out to invest in external markets, but creating new opportunities for wealth in Singapore, he told an audience at the inaugural HSBC Singapore Wealth Investment Summit.

The financial sector contributes about 14 per cent to Singapore's GDP and employs about 200,000 people, noted Mr Tan, who is also a Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) board member.

Noting that the financial sector is wide and spans areas like wealth and asset management, banking and fintech, he said agentic finance and artificial intelligence (AI) are among Singapore's areas of innovation.

"We're not in the realm of the cutting-edge frontier models, but where Singapore can play an important role, and to generate wealth, is by the research and application of AI," he said.

Financial institutions are establishing AI competency centres in Singapore, building on multimillion dollar investments by frontier AI labs like OpenAI and Google DeepMind, he added.

Aside from finance, he pointed to Singapore's air and sea connectivity, advanced manufacturing, healthcare and the built environment as key areas for AI deployment and innovation.

Turning to trust, Mr Tan said that Singapore takes a "risk-proportionate" approach in the financial sector even as it seeks to maintain its status as a strong regulatory hub.

Singapore tightened anti-money laundering measures and slapped millions of dollars in penalties on banks in the wake of the S$3 billion Fujian gang money laundering case.

Mr Tan pointed to safeguards around account openings, while reducing the time it takes to open an account, as a specific area of anti-money laundering efforts where banks are working with Singapore authorities.