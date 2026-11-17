Trust, innovation key to Singapore's efforts to grow and generate wealth: Alvin Tan
AI research and application in sectors like finance, air and sea connectivity and healthcare are key areas where Singapore can generate wealth, says the minister of state.
SINGAPORE: Singapore is focusing on trust and innovation in its role as a global financial hub where wealth can continue to grow and be generated, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Alvin Tan said on Tuesday (Nov 17).
For global investors, this means not just parking their wealth in the country or funds flowing out to invest in external markets, but creating new opportunities for wealth in Singapore, he told an audience at the inaugural HSBC Singapore Wealth Investment Summit.
The financial sector contributes about 14 per cent to Singapore's GDP and employs about 200,000 people, noted Mr Tan, who is also a Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) board member.
Noting that the financial sector is wide and spans areas like wealth and asset management, banking and fintech, he said agentic finance and artificial intelligence (AI) are among Singapore's areas of innovation.
"We're not in the realm of the cutting-edge frontier models, but where Singapore can play an important role, and to generate wealth, is by the research and application of AI," he said.
Financial institutions are establishing AI competency centres in Singapore, building on multimillion dollar investments by frontier AI labs like OpenAI and Google DeepMind, he added.
Aside from finance, he pointed to Singapore's air and sea connectivity, advanced manufacturing, healthcare and the built environment as key areas for AI deployment and innovation.
Turning to trust, Mr Tan said that Singapore takes a "risk-proportionate" approach in the financial sector even as it seeks to maintain its status as a strong regulatory hub.
Singapore tightened anti-money laundering measures and slapped millions of dollars in penalties on banks in the wake of the S$3 billion Fujian gang money laundering case.
Mr Tan pointed to safeguards around account openings, while reducing the time it takes to open an account, as a specific area of anti-money laundering efforts where banks are working with Singapore authorities.
GEOPOLITICS AND CAPITAL
Geopolitical fragmentation and its impact on capital markets were the focus of another panel featuring Singapore's former foreign minister George Yeo and former US deputy secretary of the treasury Justin Muzinich.
Mr Yeo, now a visiting scholar at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, said that investors should not assume continuity, but must learn to anticipate disruptions.
"In this period we are in, it's good to think through different possible failure scenarios," he said, citing the bursting of the AI bubble, the collapse of the US dollar, the bungling of China's leadership transition and the use of nuclear weapons in the Middle East as potential scenarios.
Mr Muzinich, CEO of investment firm Muzinich & Co, said that after the US government stepped in effectively in the last two economic crises in 2008 and 2020, people assume that it will continue to be able to do so.
He said that unlike the crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which was an external event, it was uncertain if there would be the political will for another massive fiscal stimulus if the next crisis is internally generated by industry, such as developments in AI.
Mr Yeo was also asked how Singapore can preserve manoeuvring space in a world where trade, investment and finance can become instruments of political pressure.
"We have to be flexible but firm, and our reputation is everything," he said.
He referred to how the government issued a statement clarifying its investigations into Alice Huang, the former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed, after revelations of her affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and allegations that she was spying for Beijing.
If being firm means that "there's a price to be paid, so be it", Mr Yeo added.
Earlier on, Mr Tan also discussed Singapore's "immense" potential as a philanthropy hub where those who have wealth can give back and leave a legacy.
He pointed to the Impact Philanthropy Partnership between the Private Banking Industry Group and Wealth Management Institute, which is supported by MAS, as well as philanthropy tax incentives for single family offices.
Governing a vulnerable country like Singapore means making plans decades into the future, and the hope is that the government can continue to maintain the country as a financial hub generating good jobs for Singaporeans, he said.