Warm, humid nights expected in first half of June: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Warm weather is expected in the first half of June with the onset of southwest monsoon conditions, the Meteorological Service Singapore (Met Service) said on Thursday (Jun 1).

Temperatures of up to 35 degrees Celsius can be expected during the day, while the temperature may stay above 29 degrees Celsius – particularly in the eastern and southern parts of Singapore – on some nights.

"Low-level winds over Singapore and the surrounding region are forecast to strengthen and blow from the southeast or southwest in early June 2023, as the southwest monsoon progressively sets in over the region," the Met Service said in an advisory.

"The southwest monsoon season typically extends into September and is generally a drier season compared to other times of the year."

Over the next fortnight, daily maximum temperatures are expected to range between 33 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius on most days.

"On one or two days when there is less cloud cover, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 35 degrees Celsius," the Met Service said.

"The nights are also expected to be warm and humid. Warm nights typically occur when the prevailing winds blow from the southeast or south and bring warm, humid air from the sea.

"On these nights, the temperatures may stay above 29 degrees Celsius, particularly over the southern and eastern coastal areas of the island."

The Met Service also forecast near-average rainfall over most parts of the country.

"In the first fortnight of June 2023, localised short-duration thundery showers can be expected over parts of the island on some afternoons," it said.

"In addition, Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds between the pre-dawn and morning on a few days."

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu advised members of the public to be prepared for hot and dry weather over the next few months.

"Although our tropical climate seems to be less variable, as compared with temperate countries, Singaporeans should check the weather before they go out for their outdoor activities," she said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"We should take precautions during the hot weather, such as drinking more fluids to stay hydrated, wearing light-coloured and cool clothing, and holding outdoor activities during the cooler hours of the day.

"We could check the MyENV app for the latest weather updates when planning our activities."