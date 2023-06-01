Warm, humid nights expected in first half of June: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Warm weather is expected in the first half of June with the onset of southwest monsoon conditions, the Meteorological Service Singapore (Met Service) said on Thursday (Jun 1).
Temperatures of up to 35 degrees Celsius can be expected during the day, while the temperature may stay above 29 degrees Celsius – particularly in the eastern and southern parts of Singapore – on some nights.
"Low-level winds over Singapore and the surrounding region are forecast to strengthen and blow from the southeast or southwest in early June 2023, as the southwest monsoon progressively sets in over the region," the Met Service said in an advisory.
"The southwest monsoon season typically extends into September and is generally a drier season compared to other times of the year."
Over the next fortnight, daily maximum temperatures are expected to range between 33 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius on most days.
"On one or two days when there is less cloud cover, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 35 degrees Celsius," the Met Service said.
"The nights are also expected to be warm and humid. Warm nights typically occur when the prevailing winds blow from the southeast or south and bring warm, humid air from the sea.
"On these nights, the temperatures may stay above 29 degrees Celsius, particularly over the southern and eastern coastal areas of the island."
The Met Service also forecast near-average rainfall over most parts of the country.
"In the first fortnight of June 2023, localised short-duration thundery showers can be expected over parts of the island on some afternoons," it said.
"In addition, Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds between the pre-dawn and morning on a few days."
Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu advised members of the public to be prepared for hot and dry weather over the next few months.
"Although our tropical climate seems to be less variable, as compared with temperate countries, Singaporeans should check the weather before they go out for their outdoor activities," she said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
"We should take precautions during the hot weather, such as drinking more fluids to stay hydrated, wearing light-coloured and cool clothing, and holding outdoor activities during the cooler hours of the day.
"We could check the MyENV app for the latest weather updates when planning our activities."
A RECORD-BREAKING MAY
Singapore saw record-high temperatures in May as inter-monsoon conditions prevailed, the Met Service said in its review of last month's weather.
The maximum temperature exceeded 34 degrees Celsius on most days, while the mercury topped 35 degrees Celsius or more on nine days.
"It was especially warm in the second week of May 2023 when light winds and clear sky conditions resulted in high temperatures across many parts of Singapore," the Met Service said.
"Warm night-time temperatures were also experienced during the second half of the month when the temperatures stayed above 29.0 degrees Celsius on some days."
The heat peaked on May 13, with several locations recording temperatures exceeding 36 degrees Celsius, while Ang Mo Kio recorded a temperature of 37 degrees Celsius.
"This temperature reading ties with the record for highest daily maximum temperature in Singapore – last recorded at Tengah on Apr 17, 1983 – since temperature records started in 1929," the Met Service said.
The mean temperature for the month recorded at the Changi climate station was also the highest seen in May.
The figure of 29.5 degrees Celsius surpassed the previous record of 29.4 degrees Celsius set in May 1998.
Additionally, a record-high daily minimum temperature for May – 29.7 degrees Celsius – was recorded at the East Coast Parkway station on May 25.
The previous record of 29.5 degrees Celsius was registered at the same station on May 18 last year.
The Met Service added that most parts of Singapore recorded below average rainfall last month.