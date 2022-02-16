Thundery showers expected to continue for the rest of February: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The second half of February will stay wet, with thundery showers expected to continue for the rest of the month, the Meteorological Service Singapore (Met Service) said on Wednesday (Feb 16).

The monsoon rain band is forecast to lie over the equatorial Southeast Asia region and continue to bring showers to Singapore and the surrounding vicinity.

Short-duration thundery showers can be expected in the afternoon on most days, extending into the evening on some occasions, the Met Service said.

"In the latter half of the fortnight, the prevailing winds from the northeast are forecast to strengthen. On some days during this period, large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region may trigger widespread and heavy thundery showers over the island," the Met Service said.

Overall, the rainfall for February is forecast to be above-average over most parts of Singapore.

Daily maximum temperatures could reach a high of around 34 degrees Celsius on a few days. On most days, the daily temperature is expected to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.