Thundery showers expected to continue for the rest of February: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The second half of February will stay wet, with thundery showers expected to continue for the rest of the month, the Meteorological Service Singapore (Met Service) said on Wednesday (Feb 16).
The monsoon rain band is forecast to lie over the equatorial Southeast Asia region and continue to bring showers to Singapore and the surrounding vicinity.
Short-duration thundery showers can be expected in the afternoon on most days, extending into the evening on some occasions, the Met Service said.
"In the latter half of the fortnight, the prevailing winds from the northeast are forecast to strengthen. On some days during this period, large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region may trigger widespread and heavy thundery showers over the island," the Met Service said.
Overall, the rainfall for February is forecast to be above-average over most parts of Singapore.
Daily maximum temperatures could reach a high of around 34 degrees Celsius on a few days. On most days, the daily temperature is expected to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.
FEBRUARY REVIEW
During the first fortnight of February, thundery showers fell over parts of the island in the late afternoon and evening on most days. The prevailing low-level winds blew mainly from the north-west or north-east and from the east on a few days.
A total of 70mm of rainfall was recorded at Jurong West on Feb 12. This was the highest daily rainfall recorded in the first half of February 2022, the Met Service said.
It noted particularly cool conditions between Feb 10 and Feb 11. On Feb 10, the highest maximum temperature was only 26.8 degrees Celsius, recorded at Sentosa. On Feb 11, the minimum temperature dropped to a low of 22.3 degrees Celsius at Pulau Ubin.
The highest daily maximum temperature for the first half of February - 34.2 degrees Celsius - was recorded on Feb 4 at Paya Lebar.
"Above-average rainfall was recorded over most parts of the island in the first half of February 2022. The highest anomaly of 200 per cent above-average was recorded at Sentosa. The rainfall recorded at Ang Mo Kio was 15 per cent below-average," the Met Service added.