Thundery showers expected to continue into first half of March: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The wet weather in February is expected to continue into the first half of March with thundery showers expected on most days, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Tuesday (Mar 1).

The prevailing north-east monsoon season over Singapore is forecast to persist into the first half of March with prevailing winds blowing from the north or north-east on most days.

Short-duration thundery showers can be expected in the afternoon on most days, extending into the evening on some occasions, the Met Service said.

The Met Service added that on some days, "large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region may trigger widespread and heavy thundery showers over the island".

Additionally, the eastward passage of the Sumatra squalls towards the South China Sea may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds over Singapore between the predawn hours and morning.

Overall, the rainfall for the first fortnight of March is expected to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

But daily maximum temperature could still reach a high of around 34 degrees Celsius on some days. On most days, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

FEBRUARY REVIEW

Thundery showers fell over parts of the island in the afternoon and evening on most days during the month of February. The prevailing low-level winds blew mainly from the north-west or north-east, and from the east on a few days.

According to the Met Service, the highest daily total rainfall in February was recorded on Feb 27 at Tai Seng, measuring 142mm .

Singapore’s daily maximum temperature in February ranged from 26.8 degrees Celsius to 35.1 degrees Celsius.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Newton and Sentosa on Feb 20 and Feb 21 respectively.

The lowest daily maximum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius was recorded on Feb 10.

Singapore received above-average rainfall in February.

"The highest anomaly of 161 per cent above average was recorded at Paya Lebar. The anomaly was lowest at MacRitchie at 1 per cent above average," the Met Service said.