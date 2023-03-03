Another monsoon surge expected, temperature could drop to 21°C in parts of Singapore

SINGAPORE: Following a record-breaking end to the month, the rainy weather in Singapore is expected to persist, with temperatures dropping to the low twenties.

The Meteorological Service Singapore on Friday (Mar 3) forecast “periods of showers, heavy at times” to take place between Friday and Saturday, with another monsoon surge expected to affect Singapore and the surrounding region during this period.

The Met Service added that the daily minimum temperature could drop to between 21 and 22 degrees Celsius in some places.

RECORD RAINFALL

The 225.55mm of rain that fell on Tuesday (Feb 28) was also a result of a monsoon surge - a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, causing extensive rainclouds to form over the surrounding region.

It was the wettest February day on record, surpassing the previous high of 157.3mm in Feb 4, 1995.

The Met Service had said on Wednesday the widespread and continuous rainy conditions seen at the end of February were likely to gradually ease in early March.

It had forecast thundery showers in the afternoon on most days in the first week of March, with total rainfall for the first half of the month expected to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

The daily temperature was expected to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius on most days during the first half of March, before moving on to a relatively drier second week.