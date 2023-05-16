More rain in second half of May should bring respite from heat

SINGAPORE: More rain and slightly lower temperatures are expected in the second half of May, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Tuesday (May 16).
This will bring some relief after Singapore faced hot weather in the first half of the month, with the temperature rising to 37 degrees Celsius last Saturday - equalling a 40-year record for the highest daily maximum temperature.
During the next two weeks, Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers with gusty winds between the pre-dawn and morning hours on several days, said the Met Service.
It added that short thundery showers can be expected over parts of Singapore between the afternoon and evening hours on some days.
Overall, near-to-above average rainfall is expected for the second half of May and the total rainfall for this month is forecast to be near average over most parts of Singapore.
In the coming fortnight, daily maximum temperatures are expected to range between 33 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius on most days. It could also reach a high of about 35 degrees Celsius on a few days.
"The inter-monsoon conditions prevailing over Singapore and the surrounding region are expected to persist, with the low-level winds mostly light and variable in direction and blowing from the southeast or southwest on some days," said the Met Service.
Warm and humid conditions can also be expected on some nights when prevailing winds from the southeast or south blow "warm and humid air" from the sea to Singapore.
On those nights, the minimum daily temperatures may reach 28 degrees Celsius, especially over the southern and eastern coastal areas of Singapore.
FIRST HALF OF MAY
In the first half of the month, inter-monsoon conditions prevailed in Singapore, with winds being "generally light and variable in direction", said the Met Service.
It said that short thundery showers fell over parts of Singapore on most days, occurring mainly in the afternoon.
Strong solar heating of land areas coupled with "localised convergence of winds" on May 4 led to thundery showers over most parts of Singapore that afternoon.
The daily total rainfall of 113.2mm recorded at Paya Lebar on May 4 was the highest rainfall recorded for the first half of the month, the Met Service said, adding that the following week was mostly dry.
The first half of May was warm, with maximum temperatures above 34 degrees Celsius on most days. Temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius or higher were recorded on eight days.
On May 13, light winds, coupled with dry and clear conditions resulted in high temperatures across many parts of Singapore.
Several locations recorded temperatures exceeding 36 degrees Celsius, with 37 degrees Celsius, which was measured at Ang Mo Kio, being the year's warmest temperature.
"This temperature reading also ties with the record for highest daily maximum temperature in Singapore (last recorded at Tengah on Apr 17, 1983) since temperature records started in 1929," the Met Service said.
"It is also the highest daily maximum temperature for the month of May, exceeding the previous May high of 36.7 degrees Celsius observed at Admiralty last year."
Rainfall was also well below average in the first half of May in most parts of Singapore.
The highest rainfall anomaly of 77 per cent above average was recorded at Paya Lebar, while the lowest anomaly of 84 per cent below average was around the Simei area.