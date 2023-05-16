More rain in second half of May should bring respite from heat

SINGAPORE: More rain and slightly lower temperatures are expected in the second half of May, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Tuesday (May 16).

This will bring some relief after Singapore faced hot weather in the first half of the month, with the temperature rising to 37 degrees Celsius last Saturday - equalling a 40-year record for the highest daily maximum temperature.

During the next two weeks, Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers with gusty winds between the pre-dawn and morning hours on several days, said the Met Service.

It added that short thundery showers can be expected over parts of Singapore between the afternoon and evening hours on some days.

Overall, near-to-above average rainfall is expected for the second half of May and the total rainfall for this month is forecast to be near average over most parts of Singapore.