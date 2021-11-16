Logo
Widespread thundery showers over most parts of Singapore for rest of November
A man holding an umbrella on a rainy day in Singapore.

16 Nov 2021 07:57PM (Updated: 16 Nov 2021 08:08PM)
SINGAPORE: Thundery showers are expected on most afternoons for the rest of November, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Tuesday (Nov 16).

Short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected across parts of Singapore in the afternoon on most days, said the Met Service.

“On some of these days, the thundery showers could extend into the evening. The thundery showers may be intense on one or two days as prevailing winds converge around the surrounding region of Singapore,” it added.

Residents can expect “widespread thundery showers” and gusty winds between the pre-dawn hours and morning.

“While the second half of November 2021 is not expected to be as wet as the first half, the overall rainfall for the month is forecast to be above average over most parts of Singapore,” said the Met Service.

Daily temperatures are expected to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius on most days for the rest of November. It may reach about 34 degrees Celsius on some days when there is less cloud cover.

In the first half of November, inter-monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore.

A total of 118.2mm of rainfall was recorded at Sembawang on Nov 4 – the highest daily rainfall recorded for the first half of November this year.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius was reported at Paya Lebar on Nov 14. Two days earlier, the minimum temperature at Newton dropped to a low of 22.1 degrees Celsius.

Source: CNA/mi

