A week into Malaysia's chicken export ban: Some stalls in Singapore close while others find solutions

SINGAPORE: The last of the fresh poultry supply from Malaysia arrived at Mr Ong Eng Koon's chicken rice stall on Tuesday (Jun 7).

On Wednesday, he did something he has not done since a bird flu scare years ago - he served the popular dish using chicken cooked from a frozen batch.

The result? A success.

The 10 frozen chickens he cooked were sold out within two hours.

By 11.30am, chicken was conspicuously missing from his display, leaving behind other meats for the duck rice and char siew rice he sells.

"They ate. They said (it's) good," Mr Ong told CNA, visibly happy that he took the leap of faith.

He previously told CNA that he may have to depend on the sale of other dishes to survive, although chicken rice is his bestseller.

On Wednesday when CNA visited him, he said that he made no changes to the cooking method or flavours.

Mr Ong, who has been running his stall at Pek Kio Market and Food Centre for 25 years, said he plans to continue serving chicken rice with the frozen alternative, given that it was well received.

However, another chicken rice shop within the hawker centre was shut when CNA visited, a result of Malaysia's chicken export ban, said Mr Ong.

While prices remained the same at the veteran's stall, a check at well-known chicken rice chain Boon Tong Kee's Balestier outlet showed that a chicken rice combo now costs S$6 without GST, an increase of S$0.50 which took effect on Jun 1.

Its signature boiled (poached) chicken dish also costs S$36 without GST, up from S$32.