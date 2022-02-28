Weekly COVID-19 infections among SAF personnel up due to Omicron variant: Heng Chee How

SINGAPORE: The weekly infection numbers among Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel have increased by about 17 per cent from the previous week, amid a surge in community cases due to the Omicron variant, Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How said in Parliament on Monday (Feb 28).

Most of these cases were brought in from the community and detected through routine tests, Mr Heng said.

“While there has been limited onward transmission within our camps and bases, and the vast majority of SAF personnel who contracted the virus have exhibited either mild or no symptoms so far, we are not taking things for granted,” he said.

Mr Heng was responding to Member of Parliament Louis Ng (PAP-Nee Soon) who asked about COVID-19 safe management measures for full-time national servicemen (NSFs) who book out but are required to return back to camp before the end of the same day. Mr Ng also asked if there had been an increase in COVID-19 infections in camps brought in by NSFs.

Mr Heng said his ministry is tracking the numbers closely and remains ready to adjust measures if necessary.