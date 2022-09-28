Weekly dengue cases fall below 600 in September, but continued vigilance is critical: NEA

SINGAPORE: Weekly reported numbers of dengue cases have fallen from a high of 1,568 in May to fewer than 600 in September, but continued vigilance is critical as cases may remain high beyond the traditional peak dengue season, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a media factsheet released in tandem with its annual report on Wednesday (Sep 28).

The number of dengue clusters has also declined by about 62 per cent from the high of 422 clusters in June, according to numbers from the NEA. This is despite an earlier resurgence of more than 200 weekly cases in February.

The NEA on Wednesday released its Integrated Sustainability Report 2021/2022, which provides an account of the agency's corporate, financial and sustainability performance in Financial Year 2021 and also documents NEA’s activities, achievements and financial performance.

Among this was an overview of the dengue situation, which traditionally peaks between June to October but saw signs of an outbreak earlier this year.

The report cited several factors for the resurgence, including the waning of cross-protective immunity arising from past cases, the larger mosquito population and the circulation of the less common Dengue 3 virus serotype.

The Singapore population is susceptible to a large dengue outbreak due to its low immunity towards dengue. NEA's CEO Luke Goh said: "Despite a significant decrease in dengue cases in 2021, there was a resurgence of cases at the start of 2022 signalling early signs of an outbreak. NEA and our partners rapidly strengthened vector control measures in tandem with the steady expansion of Project Wolbachia to bring the wave of cases under control."

