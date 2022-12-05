Singapore's weekly dengue numbers 'still high' at 200 to 300 cases: NEA

SINGAPORE: There are between 200 to 300 weekly cases of dengue in Singapore currently - figures that are "still high" for this time of the year, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Monday (Dec 5).
This is about 20 per cent more than the average number of cases reported for the same period and from 2019 to 2021, despite weekly numbers declining about 80 per cent from a peak in May.
The total number of of dengue cases reported in 2022 is 30,969 as of Dec 2 - almost six times the total number of cases recorded in the whole of 2021, and about 90 per cent of the number of cases recorded in 2020, said NEA.
"A rise in the high number of dengue cases this time of year could result in Singapore entering the following year with an atypically large number of dengue cases," said the agency, adding that this was the situation in 2019 and 2021 when high year-end dengue numbers preceded large outbreaks in Singapore.
"We urge vigilance and for everyone to remove stagnant water and maintain good housekeeping to deprive mosquitoes of potential breeding habitats."
In light of the year-end holiday season, NEA also urged members of the public to "mosquito-proof" their homes before travelling.
It said it continues to work closely with grassroots advisers and community volunteers to advise residents on dengue prevention efforts.
REMAINING CLUSTERS
As of Dec 2, NEA said it had closed 2,959 out of 3,028 - about 97 per cent - dengue clusters notified since the start of this year.
There are 69 dengue clusters remaining, and clusters with a relatively fast rate of dengue transmission have continued to surface – such as a 37-case cluster at Pasir Ris Street 71 and 19-case one at Jurong East Avenue 1.
According to NEA, most mosquito breeding habitats at these dengue clusters were found within residential premises.
From January to November this year, NEA conducted about 841,000 dengue inspections islandwide, including about 5,200 checks at construction sites.
About 21,300 Aedes mosquito breeding habitats were uncovered as of Nov 26. During the same period, NEA issued fines to 3,500 households for mosquito breeding.
Since implementation of heavier penalties against homes on Jul 15, 2020, NEA has detected multiple mosquito breeding in 1,470 residential premises inspected, and repeated mosquito breeding in about 1,890.
The agency also issued 119 stop work orders to construction sites, and charged 61 contractors in court for poor housekeeping and mosquito breeding. A total of 16 contractors have been issued with repeated stop work orders due to poor upkeep of the sites.