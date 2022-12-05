Singapore's weekly dengue numbers 'still high' at 200 to 300 cases: NEA

SINGAPORE: There are between 200 to 300 weekly cases of dengue in Singapore currently - figures that are "still high" for this time of the year, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Monday (Dec 5).

This is about 20 per cent more than the average number of cases reported for the same period and from 2019 to 2021, despite weekly numbers declining about 80 per cent from a peak in May.

The total number of of dengue cases reported in 2022 is 30,969 as of Dec 2 - almost six times the total number of cases recorded in the whole of 2021, and about 90 per cent of the number of cases recorded in 2020, said NEA.

"A rise in the high number of dengue cases this time of year could result in Singapore entering the following year with an atypically large number of dengue cases," said the agency, adding that this was the situation in 2019 and 2021 when high year-end dengue numbers preceded large outbreaks in Singapore.

"We urge vigilance and for everyone to remove stagnant water and maintain good housekeeping to deprive mosquitoes of potential breeding habitats."