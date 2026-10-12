Weekly flu activity highest since 2024; doctors say haze can worsen respiratory conditions

SINGAPORE: Influenza activity has climbed to its highest level in 32 months, with doctors reporting a surge in patients seeking treatment for respiratory issues as Singapore continues to grapple with hazy weather.

Latest weekly statistics from the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) show that 44 per cent of respiratory samples tested positive for influenza from Sep 27 to Oct 3.

The figure is more than double the 20 per cent recorded at the start of August, before the haze first crossed into the unhealthy range in early September, and the highest since weekly data began in February 2024.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told reporters on Sunday (Oct 11) that emergency departments had seen a week-on-week increase in patients with respiratory issues, with polyclinics also reporting more such cases.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement to CNA last Thursday that polyclinics and public hospitals have haze response measures in place, which are activated according to prevailing air quality conditions.

There are sufficient medical supplies to treat haze-related conditions, MOH said, adding that healthcare institutions routinely monitor their stocks to ensure they can meet increased demand during prolonged haze episodes.