Weighing instruments at 2 FairPrice outlets verified to be accurate after 'mislabelling' incidents: Weights and Measures Office
SINGAPORE: The weighing instruments at FairPrice’s NEX and AMK Hub branches, which have been in the spotlight recently over labelling discrepancies, have been inspected and verified to be accurate, said the Weights and Measures Office on Friday (Feb 11).
The role of the Weights and Measures Office, which is overseen by Enterprise Singapore, is to safeguard the interests of consumers and businesses by ensuring an accurate system of weights and measures in Singapore, according to its website.
In response to CNA queries, the Office said that it takes a serious view of non-compliance with weights and measures regulations and will investigate reports filed by the public on infringements.
It is currently in touch with NTUC to "determine the actual cause of the mislabelling", it added.
A number of videos posted on social media recently appeared to show discrepancies between the actual weight of food items, such as chicken and salmon, sold at NTUC FairPrice branches and the weight indicated on the label, which was higher.
The supermarket chain has apologised for these incidents, adding that it would investigate what it described as "mislabelling".
Under the Weights and Measures Act, the accuracy of all regulated weighing and measuring instruments used for trade in Singapore must be verified annually by independent authorised verifiers, said the Office.
Businesses are also required to supply quantities of goods to consumers that are accurate, in accordance with the weight declaration on the product label.
Those who fail to meet the requirements under the Act, including selling short weight goods, face a maximum fine of S$5,000, imprisonment of up to 3 months, or both.
"Consumers who suspect that they were short-changed for goods paid should approach the businesses for compensation and redress options," said the Weights and Measures Office.
"If they are unable to resolve the matter, they can approach the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) for assistance."
In a previous response to CNA, CASE said that it did not receive any complaints regarding the "mislabelling" of food products at NTUC FairPrice or any other supermarkets and advised buyers to do their own checks on the weight of pre-packaged food if they are doubtful of what is stated on the label.