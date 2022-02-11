Weighing instruments at 2 FairPrice outlets verified to be accurate after 'mislabelling' incidents: Weights and Measures Office

SINGAPORE: The weighing instruments at FairPrice’s NEX and AMK Hub branches, which have been in the spotlight recently over labelling discrepancies, have been inspected and verified to be accurate, said the Weights and Measures Office on Friday (Feb 11).

The role of the Weights and Measures Office, which is overseen by Enterprise Singapore, is to safeguard the interests of consumers and businesses by ensuring an accurate system of weights and measures in Singapore, according to its website.

In response to CNA queries, the Office said that it takes a serious view of non-compliance with weights and measures regulations and will investigate reports filed by the public on infringements.

It is currently in touch with NTUC to "determine the actual cause of the mislabelling", it added.

A number of videos posted on social media recently appeared to show discrepancies between the actual weight of food items, such as chicken and salmon, sold at NTUC FairPrice branches and the weight indicated on the label, which was higher.

The supermarket chain has apologised for these incidents, adding that it would investigate what it described as "mislabelling".