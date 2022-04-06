Wellness festival, board sports facility among new tourism offerings

SINGAPORE: A new festival that will promote wellness and mindfulness will be launched in June, as Singapore looks to position itself as an “urban wellness haven”.

The 10-day festival will kick off in early-June and will include events such as a multi-sensory pop-up at Gardens by the Bay and wellness masterclasses. There will also be a series of art, wellness and mindfulness programmes at National Gallery Singapore.

Speaking at the Singapore Tourism Board’s (STB) Tourism Industry Conference on Wednesday (Apr 6), STB’s Chief Executive Keith Tan said Singapore must position its status as an urban wellness haven differently from Bali or Phuket - as a busy city that has easy access to wellness offerings for everyone.

The festival aims to enhance discoverability of Singapore’s wellness offerings, catalyse more wellness-related products and partnerships between various players in Singapore, and grow domestic customer base and advocacy.

Mr Tan added that tour operators will also be able to collaborate with those in the wellness sector to create new experiences.



A new attraction will also be built at Somerset, as part of plans to rejuvenate Orchard road.

First announced last year, the tender for a vacant site between Somerset Skatepark and Killiney Road has been awarded to sporting goods distribution company The Ride Side to build a new integrated board sports facility.

Called Trifecta, visitors will be able to skate, surf, ski and snowboard at the new attraction, which will open by next year.

A new racing and interactive gaming activity using electric go-karts at Sentosa is also expected to open in 2023.