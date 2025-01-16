West Coast GRC MPs stepped up to ensure 'no gap in service' after Iswaran's departure: Desmond Lee
The situation on the ground in West Coast is “a lot more stable” now, says Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.
SINGAPORE: West Coast Group Representation Constituency may be down one Member of Parliament, but the remaining MPs have stepped up to ensure "no gap in service" for residents, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.
Speaking in a media interview earlier this week, Mr Lee assured that the ground situation has stabilised following the resignation of former transport minister and West Coast MP S Iswaran.
“People who were concerned about what has happened have now seen the process run its course," he said.
“(Those) concerned about there being a vacuum of service on the ground, I believe, have seen us being on the ground … have seen us run the meet-the-people sessions, have seen us do proactive outreach and engagements,” he added.
“So, I would think that on that account, we have stepped up ... but ultimately, it is for Singaporeans to decide, and this is something we fully respect.”
Iswaran was sentenced to a year in jail for obtaining gifts worth S$403,300 (US$295,000) from two businessmen he considered friends. Arrested by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau in July 2023, he resigned from parliament and the People’s Action Party (PAP) six months later.
He had been a key figure and one of the anchor ministers in the GRC, where he had served as MP since 1997.
Mr Lee acknowledged that the situation was “very unfortunate” but said it reflected the transparency and accountability that the PAP government holds itself to.
The remaining MPs have also taken steps to ensure residents in Iswaran's West Coast division continue to receive the support they need. Mr Lee said he is focusing on areas like the cost of living and addressing local needs through social and community programmes.
“Part of looking after residents’ needs is building a relationship with them and getting to know them better and them better of us,” said Mr Lee.
“It’s that relationship building that gives people the assurance that if I have an issue, someone will be able to listen to me and address some of these issues.”
In the 2020 General Election, the PAP narrowly won West Coast GRC with 51.69 per cent of the vote against the Progress Singapore Party led by former PAP MP Tan Cheng Bock.
Dr Tan has expressed hope that Iswaran's departure would boost his party’s chances in the next election, which must be held by this November.
HOUSING: A HOT-BUTTON ELECTION TOPIC
As Minister for National Development, Mr Lee oversees Singapore’s housing portfolio, a consistent focal point of elections. During the interview, he addressed his “unenviable position” as both the PAP’s assistant secretary-general and a target for opposition criticism on housing policies.
He said housing will always be a major issue for Singaporeans, and when it comes to the "politicisation of issues like these", it is important to "set out what has been done, the trajectories, the programmes, the outcomes" and to remember that the property market moves in cycles.
He emphasised the importance of aligning housing policies with economic cycles rather than political considerations.
Mr Lee noted that the government began its current term grappling with significant challenges in housing supply, demand and affordability due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction disruptions, material shortages and labour constraints led to delays in Build-to-Order (BTO) flats, while demographic shifts and pandemic-related factors spurred increased demand.
These factors drove many home seekers to the resale market, pushing up prices and intensifying concerns over affordability.
Almost five years on, the government has addressed a number of these issues, said Mr Lee, citing the completion of delayed BTO flats and the ramping up of housing supply. However, he acknowledged that some challenges remain a work in progress.
“Whether it is supply, demand or … affordability, whether it's addressing the social compact of the future, there will always be areas that are work in progress. There will always be areas which Singaporeans rightfully expect that they be addressed,” the minister said.
Cooling measures, among other policies, have been implemented, but Mr Lee stressed that such initiatives require time to yield results.
Under his leadership, the Ministry of National Development has introduced new flat types, including community care apartments and “white flats”, as well as reclassified BTO flats into Standard, Plus and Prime categories. However, he emphasised the need for ongoing data collection and public engagement to evaluate the impact of these measures.
These are the responsibilities that continue, “even as the political tempo goes up”, he said, adding that further policy announcements would be made in due course.
"There’s still a policy agenda. There’s no pause.”