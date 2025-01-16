West Coast GRC MPs stepped up to ensure 'no gap in service' after Iswaran's departure: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE: West Coast Group Representation Constituency may be down one Member of Parliament, but the remaining MPs have stepped up to ensure "no gap in service" for residents, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

Speaking in a media interview earlier this week, Mr Lee assured that the ground situation has stabilised following the resignation of former transport minister and West Coast MP S Iswaran.

“People who were concerned about what has happened have now seen the process run its course," he said.

“(Those) concerned about there being a vacuum of service on the ground, I believe, have seen us being on the ground … have seen us run the meet-the-people sessions, have seen us do proactive outreach and engagements,” he added.

“So, I would think that on that account, we have stepped up ... but ultimately, it is for Singaporeans to decide, and this is something we fully respect.”

Iswaran was sentenced to a year in jail for obtaining gifts worth S$403,300 (US$295,000) from two businessmen he considered friends. Arrested by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau in July 2023, he resigned from parliament and the People’s Action Party (PAP) six months later.

He had been a key figure and one of the anchor ministers in the GRC, where he had served as MP since 1997.