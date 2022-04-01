Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Driver of prime mover taken to hospital after accident along West Coast Highway
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Driver of prime mover taken to hospital after accident along West Coast Highway

Driver of prime mover taken to hospital after accident along West Coast Highway

In these screengrabs taken from videos sent by CNA readers, an overturned prime mover is seen in flames on Apr 1, 2022.

Kurt Ganapathy
Kurt Ganapathy
01 Apr 2022 03:41PM (Updated: 01 Apr 2022 03:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The driver of a prime mover was taken to hospital after the vehicle was involved in an accident along West Coast Highway on Friday (Apr 1).

Photos and videos of the incident showed an overturned vehicle on fire, lying on the side of the road beyond a barrier.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 11.50am, adding that the prime mover skidded along West Coast Highway.

The prime mover driver, a 68-year-old man, was conscious when he was taken to hospital, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in response to CNA's queries. 

"Police investigations are ongoing," SPF added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire involving a prime mover along Pasir Panjang Road, which runs alongside West Coast Highway, at about 11.50am.

The fire was put out with a water jet, SCDF said, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The West Coast Highway flyover was closed following the accident, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) tweeted at 12.10pm.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness.

Source: CNA/kg(gs)

Related Topics

accident SCDF SPF LTA

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us