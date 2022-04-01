Driver of prime mover taken to hospital after accident along West Coast Highway

SINGAPORE: The driver of a prime mover was taken to hospital after the vehicle was involved in an accident along West Coast Highway on Friday (Apr 1).
Photos and videos of the incident showed an overturned vehicle on fire, lying on the side of the road beyond a barrier.
The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 11.50am, adding that the prime mover skidded along West Coast Highway.
The prime mover driver, a 68-year-old man, was conscious when he was taken to hospital, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in response to CNA's queries.
"Police investigations are ongoing," SPF added.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire involving a prime mover along Pasir Panjang Road, which runs alongside West Coast Highway, at about 11.50am.
The fire was put out with a water jet, SCDF said, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The West Coast Highway flyover was closed following the accident, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) tweeted at 12.10pm.
