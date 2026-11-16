Former project manager handling West Coast Town Council tenders gets jail for taking S$50,000 bribe

SINGAPORE: A project manager employed by the managing agent of West Coast Town Council accepted a bribe of S$50,000 (US$38,800) from a contractor.

Ng Yin Hong, a 56-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced on Monday (Nov 16) to jail for eight months and two weeks.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of corruptly accepting gratification, with a second charge taken into consideration.

Ng is no longer employed by the managing agent.

THE CASE

The court heard that Ng was employed by EM Services from 1994 to 2024, under its contracts and project management division.

EM Services was established in 1988 as a joint venture between Keppel Land Limited and the Housing and Development Board, and is owned by both those entities.

The managing agent provides services to various town councils including the procurement of tender bids in compliance with the Town Councils Financial Rules.

Ng was the project manager in charge of West Coast Town Council from 2001 to 2024.

As an agent of EM Services, he knew that he was not allowed to accept any gift from a contractor, vendor or other such person he came into contact with as part of official business.

Over the course of his work, he came to know co-accused Raymond Ng Choon Mong, the 61-year-old director of general contractor services company Atlas Maintenance (AMPL).

AMPL was a regular and experienced contractor for works at town councils managed by EM Services.

Between September 2020 and July 2022, AMPL successfully bid for and completed six re-roofing projects at five town councils.

In late September 2022, West Coast Town Council published an advertisement to invite tender bids for a re-roofing project for 41 blocks in Teban Gardens, Pandan Gardens, West Coast Drive and Jurong West.

Ng was stated as the contact person for those interested to place tender bids.

Raymond Ng gave directions to his staff members to bid for the tender sum of S$3.3 million for the project.

The tender closed in October 2022, with AMPL being the lowest bidder. Ng recommended AMPL to be awarded the tender, and the town council approved his recommendations.

Sometime after Feb 2, 2023 and AMPL had clinched the tender, Ng ran into Raymond Ng at EM Services' office along Kim Tian Road near Tiong Bahru.

Ng was stressed at the time due to his medical conditions and the poor performance of an ongoing project under West Coast Town Council.

He told Raymond Ng that he might face a financial crisis with his upcoming eye operations, and the possibility that he might lose his job.

That same month, Raymond Ng handed a sealed brown envelope to Ng, saying in Mandarin that it was "a small token". Ng took this to mean that Raymond was giving him cash.

When Ng opened the envelope later that day, he found stacks of S$100 notes amounting to S$50,000.

In March 2023, Raymond signed the formal contract for the re-roofing project for the 41 blocks. It was completed in July 2024, with the final project value amounting to about S$3.3 million.

His company had an estimated profit margin of between S$332,000 and S$499,800.