SFA investigating Catering Solutions after complaints about meals at Jalan Tukang dormitory

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday (Oct 22) it is investigating Catering Solutions over meals it provided to residents of Westlite Jalan Tukang Dormitory.

This comes after photos emerged in an online article last week showing insects and hair in packets of food.

Workers at the dormitory had complained about the quality of the food served by an external caterer, as well as the lack of hygiene in the preparation. Sembcorp Marine said last Friday that it has "taken the caterer to task" and apologised to its workers living at the dormitory.

In response to CNA's queries, SFA said it did not receive any feedback from residents of Westlite Tukang Dormitory on catered food.

The agency noted that in May, it worked with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to issue a food safety advisory to dormitory operators and employers of migrant workers.

"Operators/management and employers are reminded to only engage licensed caterers, and to encourage workers to practise good personal hygiene and adhere to time-stamp labels on catered food," said SFA.

Since 2019, SFA has taken around 20 enforcement actions against licensed food establishments catering food to migrant worker dormitories. These include letters of warning and composition fines, the agency said.

"All food establishments licensed by SFA, including caterers, are required to comply with SFA’s regulatory requirements. SFA conducts regular inspections of these establishments to ensure compliance," it added.