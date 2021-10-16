Sembcorp Marine apologises to workers at Jalan Tukang dormitory over food complaints

SINGAPORE: Sembcorp Marine on Friday (Oct 15) apologised to about 1,400 of its workers at Westlite Jalan Tukang dormitory, who had complained about the lack of hygiene in the preparation and the quality of the food served by an external caterer.

"The company has taken the caterer to task and has insisted on strict adherence to hygiene standards, as well as timeliness of the food delivery.

"It will continue to monitor this to ensure a high and consistent standard of food hygiene and quality," said Sembcorp Marine in a media update on the situation at the dorm.

It also said that all workers who tested positive for COVID-19 have been taken to a care or recovery facility as of Thursday evening.

In an online article on Tuesday, disgruntled workers shared photos of insects and hair they found in their food. Sembcorp Marine on Thursday said it had "taken note of the feedback".