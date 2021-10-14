MOM investigates claims about COVID-19 health breaches at a Jurong dormitory; riot police deployed

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has responded to claims about breaches of COVID-19 health protocols, a lack of access to medical support and poor quality of catered food at a dormitory at Jalan Tukang in Jurong.

On Wednesday (Oct 13), officers from MOM's Forward Assurance and Support Teams (FAST) were deployed to the dormitory to investigate the claims.

The Singapore Police Force also responded to a call for assistance at the dormitory at about 12.55pm, said the ministry.

The allegations were made in an online article published on Weixin on Tuesday, an MOM spokesperson said on Wednesday in response to CNA's queries.

Weixin is the domestic version of WeChat used in China.

"MOM's preliminary investigations found that there were indeed some delays in conveyancing workers who tested positive for COVID-19 from their rooms to a dormitory recovery facility or centralised recovery facility to recover," it said.

The ministry said it was working on transferring those who need further medical care to healthcare facilities for treatment.

It added that roommates of positive cases were allowed to return to work upon producing a negative antigen rapid test result.