'Shortcomings by all parties' involved in Jalan Tukang dorm incident: MOM

After MOM implemented the Dormitory Recovery Program from Oct 2, dormitory operator Centurion Corporation “began adjusting to these new protocols”.

Under the new programme, COVID-19 positive vaccinated workers who are asymptomatic or with only mild symptoms can be monitored in separate dormitory recovery facilities within dormitory compounds. Forty-five larger dormitories have dedicated blocks or rooms set aside for this.

There are also three centralised recovery facilities in the larger dormitories to cater for workers who do not have access to the facilities in the 45 dormitories.

This comes to a total of 11,000 recovery beds, and MOM will expand these recovery capacities if needed, said Dr Koh.

On Oct 10, there were 174 new cases of COVID-19 detected in polymerase chain reaction and antigen rapid tests at the dormitory, he added.

“However, the dormitory operator had difficulty processing the sudden surge of workers that needed to be conveyed.”

The next day, some “key members” of dormitory staff did not come to work as they had also tested positive for the virus, said Dr Koh, adding that the ACE officers on the ground “stepped in” to assist the operator.

In response to the sharp spike in cases, SembCorp Marine and ACE carried out a mass testing exercise on Oct 12 at the worksite and dormitory, which found another 278 cases.

These workers needed to be conveyed from the dormitory to a centralised recovery facility if they were vaccinated, or to an appropriate isolation facility if they were unvaccinated.

“This happened while the team was trying to process the previous surge, and the dormitory operator struggled to process the high volume,” Dr Tan said, recounting the series of events.

“While ACE officers tried to assist the operator between Oct 11 and 12, it too did not put in enough resources during this time to triage, process and convey the COVID-19 positive workers before the second surge on Oct 13.”

Following the Oct 13 incident, ACE took “swift actions” to stabilise the situation, he said.

“We doubled the number of officers to manage the conveyance of all infected workers from the dormitory,” said the Senior Minister of State.

“By the evening of Oct 13, about 70 per cent of the workers needing conveyance had been sent to the appropriate recovery or isolation facilities. By the next day on Oct 14, the backlog was cleared.”

ACE officers, the workers’ employer and the dormitory operator also engaged the workers and assured them that their feedback “would be looked into” and that there would be “timely conveyance” of those infected with COVID-19, said Dr Koh.

“The workers calmed down and returned to their rooms,” he added.

A mobile clinical team was deployed to the dormitory, and all workers who wanted medical attention were seen by the team on the same day, he said

“This helped to reduce the waiting time and allayed much of the fears and anxieties that the workers experienced. The situation has been calm in the dormitory since Oct 13,” he added.

On Oct 15, Sembcorp Marine also apologised to its 1,400 workers at the dormitory.

“The company has taken the caterer to task and has insisted on strict adherence to hygiene standards, as well as timeliness of the food delivery,” said the company at the time, in an update on the situation at the dorm.

“We take this very seriously and have asked the employer to address the complaints. The employer has reported that they have made improvements to the food and the feedback from workers has been positive,” said Dr Koh on Monday.

“The Ministry will not hesitate to take actions against any errant employers who fail to ensure workers’ access to safe food,” he said, noting that the Singapore Food Agency is also investigating the food safety practices of the caterer.

Over the last two weeks, ACE has introduced more videos and infographics to “better explain” Singapore’s COVID-19 strategy and the recovery process in dormitories, said Dr Koh.

The newly arrived workers at the dormitory were "used to a different COVID-19 management strategy" in their home country, he added.

“I urge employers and dormitory operators to do more to help our workers adjust to the new normal, communicate changes that will affect workers’ well-being and actively address potential knowledge gaps of their workers and residents,” said Dr Koh.

He also urged workers who are not vaccinated or not verified after getting vaccinated overseas to complete these as soon as possible.

Dr Koh thanked those who supported the workers after the Oct 13 incident, including the Chinese business community, the Chinese Embassy, and non-governmental organisations like HealthServe and the Migrant Workers’ Centre.

“This is testimony to the civic-mindedness and big-heartedness of our community here in Singapore. Thank you so much for your help.

"This is similar to how at the height of the pandemic last year, MOM worked with the High Commission of India and the Bangladesh High Commission, as well as various NGOs to support our migrant workers, including celebrating festive occasions with them,” he added.

“We thank all parties for their contributions and donations, and we will continue to work together to care for our migrant workers.”

Following the incident, all parties have “diligently addressed the issues” and restored calm to the dormitory and workers, said Dr Koh.

“We have also conducted a thorough review and tightened up the processes, especially for escalating and calling in more resources to deal with a surge in cases that need to be conveyed,” he added.

“ACE has also tightened up coordination and communication with dormitory operators and employers when handling mass testing exercises and a surge in cases. Investigations into failures to fulfil regulatory obligations, for example in food safety and hygiene issues are ongoing.”

Noting that all partners across the more than 1,300 dormitories in Singapore play “important roles” in the recovery of migrant workers from COVID-19, Dr Koh said more than 17,000 workers have recovered under the dormitory recovery program.

“We will learn from this episode, continue to strengthen the partnership with all stakeholders and community partners to ensure the well-being of our migrant workers as we transit to endemicity.”