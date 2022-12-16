Wet and cool weather expected in second half of December: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Wet and cool weather is expected in the coming fortnight, with moderate to heavy thundery showers over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, the Meteorological Service Singapore (Met Service) said on Friday (Dec 16).

The showers may extend into the evening on a few days.

North-east monsoon conditions are currently prevailing over Singapore and the surrounding region, and the wet phase of the monsoon is expected to continue into January next year, the Met Service said in its fortnightly weather forecast.

"A brief strengthening of northerly winds over Singapore and the surrounding region can also be expected in the coming fortnight. This could bring windy conditions with occasional showers on two or three days," it added.

Overall, the total rainfall for December is forecast to be near average over most parts of Singapore.

For the next two weeks, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius on most days.

On two or three days, the daily maximum temperature may reach a high of about 33 degrees Celsius. Daily lows of about 23 degrees Celsius can also be expected on a few rainy days.