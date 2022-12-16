Wet and cool weather expected in second half of December: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Wet and cool weather is expected in the coming fortnight, with moderate to heavy thundery showers over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, the Meteorological Service Singapore (Met Service) said on Friday (Dec 16).
The showers may extend into the evening on a few days.
North-east monsoon conditions are currently prevailing over Singapore and the surrounding region, and the wet phase of the monsoon is expected to continue into January next year, the Met Service said in its fortnightly weather forecast.
"A brief strengthening of northerly winds over Singapore and the surrounding region can also be expected in the coming fortnight. This could bring windy conditions with occasional showers on two or three days," it added.
Overall, the total rainfall for December is forecast to be near average over most parts of Singapore.
For the next two weeks, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius on most days.
On two or three days, the daily maximum temperature may reach a high of about 33 degrees Celsius. Daily lows of about 23 degrees Celsius can also be expected on a few rainy days.
FIRST HALF OF DECEMBER
In the first half of the month, Singapore experienced short-duration moderate to heavy afternoon thundery showers on most days, with the showers extending into the evening on a few occasions, the Met Service said.
On Dec 11, a Sumatra squall brought widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers in the morning and early afternoon.
The daily total rainfall of 127.44mm recorded around the West Coast Road area that day was the highest daily total rainfall for that fortnight, said the Met Service.
Due to the rainy weather, the daily maximum temperature was below 32 degrees Celsius on most days. There were two days when the daily maximum temperature was higher than 33 degrees Celsius.
Cooler temperatures were also experienced during the first half of the month, with daily minimum temperatures of 24 degrees Celsius or less registered on all days during that period. The lowest daily minimum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jurong West on Dec 3.
Rainfall was above average for the south-western part of Singapore during the first half of December, while rainfall was below average for the north-western part of the island.
The highest rainfall anomaly of 49 per cent above average was recorded at Kent Ridge, while the lowest anomaly of 55 per cent below average was at Jurong West.