Chicken shortage at some Singapore wet markets ahead of Jun 1 Malaysia export ban

SINGAPORE: Chicken seller Mohamad Zaidi ordered 150 chickens to serve his customers at Tekka Centre on Thursday (May 26) but received only 100.

The 39-year-old said that his Malaysian supplier of 20 years did not inform him of the shortage.

Mr Zaidi, who sells only chicken and provides home delivery, had to cancel on one of his customers as a result.

"I called one of the customers and said (we) cannot send because not enough," he said.

The supply issue comes ahead of Malaysia's ban on the export of the poultry from Jun 1 to ensure that there is sufficient supply in the domestic market.

Singapore imports about 34 per cent of its chicken from Malaysia, almost all of which are brought in as live chickens which are then slaughtered and chilled locally.

Chicken sellers who spoke to CNA are facing a 20 to 70 per cent shortage.

Another chicken seller at Tekka Centre, Mr Chua Boon Leng, ordered 100 chickens and received just 30 for two days in a row, he said.

At another shop in Geylang Serai market, a seller who wanted to be known as Mr Lim said his fresh chicken was sold out by 9.30am and he continued to sell frozen chicken till he closed shop at about noon.

Granted, he too had a shortage of 20 chickens, but this was far out of the norm, he said.

"Usually, (the chickens) never finish, 12 o'clock, 1 o'clock, still got balance to bring over to the next day," he said.

CUSTOMERS BUYING MORE

Ms Milah Sheikh Mohd said that her wet market stall was "busy, busy" on Thursday, as customers snapped up more chickens in a bid to stock up.

She pointed to a bag of chickens ordered by one of her customers for pick-up.

It contained 24 chickens and parts worth S$394 to last a month.