'No choice': Some stallholders in Singapore say they may close temporarily following Malaysia's chicken export ban

STALLHOLDERS MIGHT PUT BUSINESS ON PAUSE

Chicken prices have already increased over the past month. According to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics, the average price for a whole chilled chicken cost S$7.21 per kg in April this year, up from S$6.60 per kg in March.

Chilled chicken wings also rose from S$8.75 per kg in March to S$9.45 per kg in April.

The impending export ban from Malaysia has several stallholders in Singapore worried, as it might result in a further increase in price, driving customers away.

At Bukit Merah View Market, Mr Mohamed Basheer, stallholder at Halnaz Frozen Goods, said his business is already affected by rising food prices. But the 42-year-old has tried not to increase his prices by too much.

"Because selling price (if) I increase, customer run already. Somemore, Sheng Siong, FairPrice, little bit already increase, so the (wet) market seller (is in a) very difficult (position) now," he told CNA.

Mr Basheer, whose stall sells halal meat including chicken, said some customers have not been happy, and have complained about "expensive" prices.

"(But I tell them) no choice. (Everyone else) increase already, that's why I also increase," he added.

CNA heard similar sentiments from 58-year-old stallholder Peh Ah Lai of Fu Lai Fa, another stall in Bukit Merah View Market.

"If there's no chicken import, of course it will affect my business. ... I can't say anything when customers complain. We have no choice. It's not that we want to (increase prices)," Mr Peh told CNA in Mandarin.

"There are fewer customers now, but it can't be helped," he added, and shared that he also does free delivery around the Bukit Merah area.

If Mr Peh is lucky, he could sell out around 10am, but if not, then he usually closes his stall around 2pm. He said he has noticed an increase in leftovers currently.

"(But) if we don't increase prices, there's no way we can make a living," he said.

59-year-old Elsa Ho, who is semi-retired, complained about the rising prices while queuing at Mr Peh's stall.

"The price has really increased a lot. For eggs, the price has risen from S$2 to $3. The percentage (increase) is very high. It's terrifying. ... It's really no way to survive," she told CNA in Mandarin.

Still, she regularly patronises Fu Lai Fa, and said she will continue to do so, because they sell organic chickens.