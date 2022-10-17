Wet weather expected to continue for the rest of October: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The current wet weather is expected to continue for the rest of October, with thundery showers expected on most days in the coming fortnight, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Monday (Oct 17).

In its fortnightly outlook, the Met Service said the inter-monsoon conditions are forecast to last through November.

More showers can be expected over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity, and lightning activity tends to be higher during the inter-monsoon months than in other months of the year.

In the coming fortnight, thundery showers are expected on most days, said the Met Service. On some days in the earlier half of the fortnight, widespread thundery showers with gusty winds may occur between the pre-dawn hours and morning.

In the latter half of the fortnight, afternoon thundery showers are forecast on most days, with the showers extending into the evening on a few of these days.

On a few days, widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers can be expected, due to large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region.

"Overall, the rainfall for October is expected to be well above average over most parts of Singapore," said the Met Service.

For the rest of the month, the daily temperature on most days is forecast to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Although showers are expected on most days, the daily maximum temperature could still reach a high of about 34 degrees Celsius on a few days. Additionally, the wet weather may bring daily temperatures of between 23 and 32 degrees Celsius on a few days.

FIRST HALF OF OCTOBER

Thundery showers fell over Singapore on a few nights in the first half of October.

A daily total rainfall of 138.1mm was recorded at Pasir Panjang on the morning of Oct 5. This was the highest rainfall recorded in a day in the first half of October, said the Met Service.

On 11 days in the first fortnight of October, the daily maximum temperature was lower than 33 degrees Celsius.

The wet weather also brought several days with cool night-time temperatures. There were nine days with daily minimum temperatures of 23 degrees Celsius or less.

The temperature at Jurong Island dropped to 21.9 degrees Celsius during the showers on Oct 12. It was the lowest daily minimum temperature for the first half of the month.

Well above average rainfall was recorded across Singapore in the first half of October, said the Met Service. The highest anomaly of 318 per cent above average was recorded around the Kent Ridge area, while the anomaly was lowest at Paya Lebar at 19 per cent above average.