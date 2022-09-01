Wet weather expected to continue into first half of September: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Wet weather is expected to continue into the first half of September, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Thursday (Sep 1).

In its fortnightly outlook, the Met Service said that the first two weeks of September will be "wet with a few warm days".

Thundery showers are forecast between the morning and early afternoon over parts of Singapore on most days, as the monsoon rain band is expected to lie over the equatorial Southeast Asia region.

"The development of low-pressure systems over the northern South China Sea could trigger Sumatra squalls over the Strait of Malacca and bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds to Singapore between the early and pre-dawn hours on some days," said the Met Service.

Widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers can be expected on one or two days, when prevailing winds in the region converge over Singapore and the surrounding region.

The total rainfall for the first half of the month is likely to be near average over most parts of the island.

On most days, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, with some days reaching daily highs of about 34 degrees Celsius.

On a few rainy days, the daily minimum temperature may dip to below 22 degrees Celsius.

Warm and humid conditions as well as minimum temperatures of up to 28 degrees Celsius can be expected on a few nights, particularly in the south-eastern areas of the country.